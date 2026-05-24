2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

I love what the Dallas Cowboys have done this offseason. The defense feels improved big-time, and already sporting a top-10 scoring offense is going to help. A borderline elite offense and, let's say, a top-14 defense could help the Cowboys win 10 games in 2026 and capture the NFC East.

Having the best quarterback in the division also helps, too.

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-7

Philadelphia just cannot find consistency on the offensive side of the ball, and with it still being firmly possible that AJ Brown is traded, this unit could look very different in 2026. Sure, the defense is elite, but we have seen Philly struggle at times. Having a limited quarterback in Jalen Hurts isn't an ideal scenario, and I'd even argue that Philly is missing a piece or two on defense as well.

The Eagles are still good enough to win some games, but they won't be a juggernaut like in previous seasons.

Washington Commanders: 10-7

A modest bounce-back season is coming for the Washington Commanders, but it won't be anything special. The front office did get very active in free agency this offseason, which should bring a huge boost to the defensive side of the ball, and there is reason to believe that Jayden Daniels stays healthier than he did in 2025.

Washington reaching that 12-win mark, which is what they did in 2024, doesn't feel likely, but hitting 10 wins in a course-correction year feels like a solid prediction.

New York Giants: 6-11

The New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh was a great move, but this new era might take a year to get going. Here in our predictions, the three other NFC East teams are all projected to be rather solid, so it could be an uphill battle for the Giants here. Six wins wouldn't be the end of the world, and it could set the stage for a breakout campaign in 2027.