2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

I love what the Los Angeles Rams did this offseason. Adding Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie being added into the secondary shores up the main weakness on this roster. It's pretty clear where the front office wanted to allocate much of their resources.

Los Angeles may have the best roster in the NFL, and also have the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford. Given how good the rest of the division is, though, I don't believe the Rams are going to runaway with the NFC West title.

Seattle Seahawks: 12-5

Seattle won the Super Bowl this year, but I do wonder about a potential offensive regression. Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, and the passing attack, while potent, is top-heavy with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. All in all, the Seahawks will still be a great team, but there could be a slight regression on offense, and given how much better the Rams got, Seattle could fall a bit behind.

San Francisco 49ers: 12-5

San Francisco is the third 12-5 team in the NFC West here in our latest predictions. It's going to be another bloodbath, and there has to be one of these teams finishing in third place. The Niners have struggled with injuries for what has felt like years now, and there really isn't any indication that those injuries will decrease for a year.

I also have concerns about some of the key players getting up there in age, and the team just not being explosive enough to get out of this position.

Arizona Cardinals: 2-15

Perhaps the worst team in the NFC this year, the Arizona Cardinals will struggle to win a game. With a bottom-5 roster and a bottom-5 quarterback room, and being in the best division in football, this is going to be a long, painful year.

Let's dive into the playoff teams now.