2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

AFC Playoff Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

Regaining control of the AFC East in our predictions, the Bills also earn the top seed in the AFC, which guarantees the team a first-round bye into the Divisional Round, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Perhaps this would actually be a scenario where Buffalo takes care of business and makes the Super Bowl?

2. Denver Broncos

Denver wins the AFC West for a second year in a row in our predictions, but they'll miss out on the top seed in the AFC, having earned it last year. The Broncos would be slated to face the No. 7 seed at home in the Wild Card Round, but it would project to be a strong opponent if our predictions end up coming true.

3. Houston Texans

Houston takes a year off from winning the AFC South title, but gets back on track in 2026, winning the division in our predictions and earning the third seed in the playoffs, which would give them a similar matchup in the playoffs as one they saw in recent years.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore earns the fourth seed in our predictions, making it quite the first year for Minter as the team's new head coach.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville regresses just a bit in our predictions, but the team still does enough to settle into the fifth seed, which is the top Wild Card seed. The Jaguars failed to get past the Bills in last year's Wild Card Round.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Yet again, the Chargers are slotted into a Wild Card spot. This is a good team, but there wasn't any sort of roster move made that could make us think they'll win the division. This would be the third year in a row that the Chargers earn a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Having not made the playoffs since 2022, the Bengals just barely get into the postseason in our predictions. Despite being the seventh seed, Cincy could make some noise here.