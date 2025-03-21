3 teams already guaranteed to get a lot worse in the 2025 NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are up to their shenanigans again, and it's truly unfortunate if you're a Cowboys fan. The front office doesn't seem to be fully committed to winning, as this team has failed to add the proper players in free agency for years now, and they're now left with a top-heavy roster.

Mike McCarthy is no longer the head coach, and being that there aren't many head coaches in the NFL better than McCarthy, they downgraded to long-time assistant Brian Schottenheimer. Being a head coach in the NFL is tough work, and this is Schottenheimer's first coaching gig, so there might be some rough patches.

The roster itself simply isn't that good, either, and Dak Prescott will be returning from a nasty hamstring injury he suffered in the middle of the 2024 NFL Season. What do the Cowboys have to hang their hats on besides CeeDee Lamb?

Micah Parsons still does not have a long-term contract extension, and Dak Prescott is overpaid by a good bit. I am not sure the Cowboys have a path to winning five games this year, but perhaps I am too low on the team.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had to improve their offensive line this offseason, and they somehow made it worse. Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and Ed Engram are their new additions along the offensive line. I have no idea what GM Nick Caserio is doing, but it almost feels like he wants CJ Stroud to be running for his life.

Unless he's got more offensive line moves up his sleeve, the Texans OL will be even worse in 2025, which is going to throw the entire operation off. It's really a shame, as the AFC South is not all that good, so this team could have taken a death grip on the division, but that does not seem to be the case.

Houston could be an obvious regression team in the 2025 NFL Season.