3 teams already guaranteed to improve in the 2025 NFL Season

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders felt like they were historically good with a rookie QB. They went 12-5 in the regular season and won another two games in the playoffs, winning 14 games total in 2025. Jayden Daniels was on a different level and may already be a truly elite QB in the NFL. The Commanders came into the offseason with a good bit of cap space and every single reason to be aggressive.

Two of their biggest moves thus far were two trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, two very good players who improve two huge positions of need on offense. Daniels now has an elite left tackle and a elite yards-after-catch wide receiver to use.

GM Adam Peters probably isn't close to being done yet, and their hiring of Dan Quinn was obviously a grand slam. The Commanders are cooking with grease and could end up being the favorites in the NFC right below the Philadelphia Eagles. Jayden Daniels may also receive some MVP votes in 2025 if he plays the way many of us think he can.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans feel poised to use the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Cam Ward from Miami (FL). That may or may not be the right move, but the Titans also significantly improved in a huge area - along their offensive line. They signed left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler to free agency deals. Having a stout OL on paper, which is what the Titans have right now, could translate in a big way onto the field.

If they take Ward and he is their Week 1 starter, he'll be protected in a huge way, which is clearly a massive factor for success in today's NFL. The Titans were the worst team in football in 2024, and it's why they're picking first overall, so they truly have nowhere to go but up.