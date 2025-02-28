3 teams guaranteed to make a huge mistake in the 2025 NFL Offseason

New York Giants

If 'mistake' was a football team, it would be the New York Giants. The team should absolutely not be the position they find themselves in right now, but GM Joe Schoen has made a series of blunders in recent years, so why should be believe that he all of a sudden figures out how to be a competent GM?

Well, if the Giants do not end up being able to trade for Matthew Stafford, they'll likely have to force themselves to take one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both QBs likely would have been the seventh and eighth QBs taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft saw six QBs taken in the first 12 picks, and the Giants somehow managed to pass up on three of them. Joe Schoen is in way over his head, and the team is just in an awful spot right now. I would expect them to be as likely a team as any to make a huge mistake in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Dallas Cowboys

When haven't the Dallas Cowboys made a huge mistake? They toyed around with the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and ended up paying more for the players than they should have. Dallas also let Mike McCarthy walk out the door and replaced him with an inferior coach in Brian Schottenheimer.

It's just not been a good time in recent years for the Cowboys. Right now, this team should try to rebuild a bit, and if you ask me, the one thing they need to try and do this offseason is actually trade Micah Parsons. They could get multiple first-round picks for Parsons, and that type of return could be franchise-altering.

It does feel like Jerry Jones is running this team like he's playing Madden, and it may somehow get worse before it gets better. Expect the Cowboys to make a mistake this offseason.