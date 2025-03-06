Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team gets more aggressive after major OL trades

41. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant could absolutely hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but we are able to grab him for the Chicago Bears here with the 41st overall selection. And in this mock draft, that is now two big-time selections along the trenches on defense.

The Bears may not be all that far away from contending for the NFC North. If this team can grab one more starting OL, get another weapon on offense, and see Caleb Williams take a leap in 2025, the Bears are at least going to secure a Wild Card seed in the playoffs next season.

We like to laugh at the Bears, but this new era seems to be off to a rocking start.

72. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Sometimes you just have to wonder if it's too much at this point? Heck, I absolutely do not think so. I would be flat-out shocked if Ben Johnson did not have Henderson on his radar as a potential target in the 2025 NFL Draft. He profiles similarly to guys like Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs, and the latter enjoyed two insane seasons with Johnson when the two of them were in Detroit.

Getting TreVeyon Henderson at pick 72 does feel like some insane value, and this would obviously spell the end for D'Andre Swift, who probably isn't a good match for the Bears going forward. The team has made a huge investment on the offensive side of the ball and have made life that much easier for Caleb Williams.

All of a sudden, playmakers Williams now has at his disposal include DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Ashton Jeanty, and now TreVeyon Henderson. Honestly, it would be a huge disappointment if Williams didn't have a major season in 2025.