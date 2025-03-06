Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team gets more aggressive after major OL trades

149. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

A very deep tight end class here in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jake Briningstool is 6'6" and caught 49 passes for 530 yards and seven touchdowns for Clemson in 2024. With Cole Kmet clearly established as the TE1 of the offense, Ben Johnson gets a backup tight end and someone who could turn out to be a high-end TE2 at the NFL level.

This could be a fun and sneaky addition for the Chicago Bears in 2025 and beyond. They aren't messing around in getting Williams more weapons here in this mock draft.

235. Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

Maxen Hook had 107 total tackles and two interceptions for Toledo in the 2024 college football season, so this is someone who is able to go out and find the ball. He has also got 52 games of collegiate experience, so that could absolutely benefit him heading into the NFL.

Probably nothing more than a backup safety at best, Hook could give them some adequate depth on the backend for Dennis Allen, their defensive coordinator. Allen has been a stellar DC for years in the NFL, so the Bears are going to be in great hands with that addition.

242. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

The brother of Travis Etienne, Trevor is a dual-threat running back and is now the third RB taken by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's clear that the Ben Johnson era is going to prioritize a strong run game, and it would benefit Caleb Williams and the entire Bears team if Johnson was able to re-create the offense he had in Detroit with Chicago.

Some may think this is overkill, but I am pretty sure we all just watched the 2024 NFL Season where the resurgence of the running back position was evident. Chicago is stacking up on running backs in this NFL Mock Draft and will try to run all over the NFC North for years to come.