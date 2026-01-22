Bears put a huge emphasis on the defensive line in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

89. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

With Ozzy Trapilo out for the long-term, the Bears could dip into the 2026 NFL Draft to try and bring in another left tackle. With how good the interior is, the Bears could be on the cusp of fielding the best offensive line in the NFL by far.

129. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

The secondary is another position that needs a bit of a boost. While teams can typically build up a strong safety room in free agency, it's wise to go into the NFL Draft to find and develop cornerback help.

163. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall from Clemson is a big-bodied running back who could fit the tough, rugged, cold-weather NFC North and perhaps be someone the Bears count on in short-yardage situations.

239. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Yet another pick in the trenches, the Bears target Tyler Onyedim from Texas A&M at pick 239. It's not a surprise that the four teams left in the NFL right now all have strong defensive lines. This is the path to victory in the NFL.

241. Patrick Payton, EDGE, LSU

The Bears grab some pass rush help at pick 241 and take Patrick Payton from LSU, finishing up what could be a marvelous class of rookies.

The one thing you have to watch out with some of these breakout teams is the possibility of a regression the following year. We did kind of see that with the Houston Texans, who didn't really improve at all after a shockingly good 2023 season. The Detroit Lions also regressed big-time after a 15-win season in 2024.

With Ben Johnson at the helm, though, there is probably a very good chance the Bears don't regress at all and even get better. Johnson appears to hold his entire team to an incredibly high standard that they probably haven't come close to meeting. The Chicago Bears are in great hands.