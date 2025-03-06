Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team ascends to Super Bowl-caliber status

85. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor is great value at pick 85. The son of NFL legend Jason Taylor, Mason is a do-it-all tight end and fills another huge position of need for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos did have nearly league-worst tight end production in the 2024 NFL Season, so I would expect this team to also address the room in free agency somehow.

This is another stellar pick for Denver.

121. Oronde Gadsden II, WR/TE, Syracuse

Oronde Gadsden is a bit of a WR/TE hybrid. He could be a 'big slot' for the offense, and that is a position that Sean Payton has really valued in his offenses during his time in the NFL. Denver uses their 121st selection on Gadsden from Syracuse.

It is abundantly clear that the Denver Broncos are investing notable resources into the offense to make life easier for Bo Nix in the 2025 NFL Season.

193. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Another position that the Denver Broncos could address in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft is inside linebacker. The Broncos ILB room has truly been average for years now. It's time that the team invests some notable free agency dollars to sign someone like Nick Bolton or Ernest Jones.

They use the 193rd pick on Cody Lindenberg and rebuild their ILB room a bit.

199. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Double-dipping at running back in a very deep class is good practice from the Denver Broncos front office. As we mentioned earlier with the Ashton Jeanty selection, the Broncos RB room was simply not getting it done, and Javonte Williams is a free agent this offseason.

That primarily leaves Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin as the top RBs in that room. Well, with Jeanty and now RJ Harvey from UCF, a ton of youth has been infused into this room.

210. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

The Denver Broncos finish up with another tight end and grab Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame, who, like Mason Taylor, can do a bit of everything at the position. Sean Payton and George Paton have a good thing on their hands with the Denver Broncos, so they have to ensure they get this offseason right.