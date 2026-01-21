Cowboys go heavy on defense in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

112. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Another experienced player, Gabe Jacas had 19 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons for Illinois. It's not a shock that the Cowboys need some EDGE help after the departure of Micah Parsons via trade. This could be more of a pass rush by committee in 2026 and beyond.

150. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Domani Jackson could be a steal at pick 150 for the Cowboys. It's the second CB they've taken in this mock draft. The effort comes into question sometimes, but all it takes for a player like this is the right type of coach to believe in him. All four of the Cowboys picks thus far have been on the defensive side of the ball in a clear effort to improve their defense.

177. Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

Jordan Hudson is a lower-ceiling player in the NFL but might have the potential to develop into a nice rotational piece in the Cowboys WR room. He had 21 touchdown receptions across his career and caught 144 passes. It's another very experienced collegiate player for Dallas.

215. Robert Henry Jr, RB, UTSA

Averaging nearly seven yards per carry in 2025, Robert Henry Jr from UTSA ran for a career-high 1,045 yards in 2025. He has 27 career touchdowns on the ground, and with how well-coached the Cowboys run offense is, there is a path for a rookie RB to instantly thrive here. Heck, I would not be shocked if Dallas let Javonte Williams depart in free agency.

225. Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

A five-year player in college, Nick Barrett could bring some rotational value into the DL, but when players are picked this low in the NFL Draft, it sometimes is a struggle to make the active roster, so Barrett could be someone who ends up on the practice squad.

A huge positive with the situation that the Cowboys are in is the fact that the roster needs are painfully obvious and very fixable, and the first year on the job as head coach from Brian Schottenheimer was rather successful, as it's clear he was not overwhelmed and does have the makeup of being a solid coach in this league for years.