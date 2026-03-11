Cowboys still hammer away at defense in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

92. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

The Cowboys continue to make some legitimate secondary investments and take Genesis Smith from Arizona. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is from the Vic Fangio tree, and those defenses typically feature a ton of defensive backs who can cover well, so the Cowboys will need to bring in those players this offseason.

112. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

There has been some shifting along the defensive line for Dallas, as they have added Rashan Gary via trade and just traded a pair of defensive tackles on Tuesday afternoon. It's clear that this unit is getting tweaked, and obviously, they hope it's for the better. Bringing in some younger pass-rushing talent with upside is a wise idea after these moves, so the Cowboys take Dani Dennis-Sutton at pick 112.

152. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sam Roush is a fun late-round tight end prospect, and at this point in the NFL Draft, teams are very likely only drafting the 'best player available' and kind of just hoping they can somehow contribute on the roster. Teams aren't necessarily banking on these late-round selections emerging as anyone special, but it's always a possibility.

180. Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

Thaddeus Dixon has 22 career passes defended, so he is around the ball a lot. It's yet another defensive back added into the mix for the Cowboys in this mock draft. There are going to be a ton of new faces on this side of the ball in 2026.

218. Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

Le'Veon Moss averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 22 touchdowns for Texas A&M. He could perhaps contribute on a rotational basis in the backfield.

All in all, unless something major happens here, the Cowboys are going to go into the 2026 NFL Draft still having a strong focus on the defensive side of the ball.