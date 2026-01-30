Dallas Cowboys put the NFC on notice in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

150. Bud Clark, S, TCU

The Dallas Cowboys have to get better at safety, but this position is interesting, as it's not necessarily a position that always needs a first or second-round investment - the free agency classes at the position are usually quite strong. The Denver Broncos, for example, have a top-3 safety duo in Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga, and both were free agency signings.

However, drafting one later on makes a lot of sense. Bud Clark played his college football at TCU and brings a whopping 61 games of experience into the NFL. He's 6-2, so he's got the length, and he finished with 15 career interceptions and 21 passes defended.

Even as a depth piece, Clark would be a wise pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft.

177. Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

A wide receiver from BYU, the Cowboys snag Chase Roberts at pick 177 in this mock draft. Roberts played 49 games in college and finished with 170 receptions, 2,586 yards, and 18 touchdowns. He had at least 42 receptions and 550 yards across his final three years at BYU.

He's also 6-4, so the Cowboys get a potential "X" receiver here.

215. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

I could see the Cowboys chasing some pass-rushing help in free agency. Obviously, the unit needs a boost there without Micah Parsons. You'd like Dallas to address the position a bit earlier, but that just was not the case in this mock draft.

Caden Curry is the pick at 215. He had 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 2025 for Ohio State, so being able to produce at that level against NFL-caliber competition could very easily translate into the NFL. Usually, with pass-rushers early on in their careers, they start out as more rotational, third-and-long type of rushers until they develop.

225. Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

The Cowboys finish up this 2026 NFL mock draft with Seth McGowan, a running back from Kentucky. It's not a guarantee that Dallas re-signs Javonte Williams this coming offseason.