Denver Broncos load up around Bo Nix in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

63. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

It's a bit odd that the Denver Broncos weren't able to draft one of the top TE prospects back in 2025 with how big of a need it was for them. Evan Engram has been just OK this year and isn't a long-term option, or an in-line tight end. Like most rookie TEs, Michael Trigg is someone who leaves a bit of meat on the bone as a blocker, but that's something coaching could fix.

95. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

The Broncos sport one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and use a top-100 pick on Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech. The Broncos currently have five big-time contracts along the OL, and that simply cannot remain the case forever.

108. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Linebacker is another need for Denver and is the first defensive pick for the Broncos here in this mock draft. It would not shock me if the Broncos were aggressive at this position in the offseason but still made an emphasis to bring in a rookie in as well.

131. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are getting up there in age, so the Broncos should target a developmental tackle prospect at some point.

169. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall is a big-bodied running back that the Denver Broncos are missing. He's the 169th pick and could be their RB3 in 2026 and beyond.

247. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (FL)

The Broncos have one of the more talented secondaries in the NFL and try to bring in some depth with Jakobe Thomas from Miami. Denver's secondary allows the pass rush to feast.

251. Cameron Robertson, EDGE, SMU

Another strong defensive position for the Broncos is their EDGE room. The one way to keep these positions top-notch is to not only bring in competent depth, but also use first and second-round picks as well when needed.

255. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

Denver finishes up this mock draft with Caleb Douglas, a 6-4 wide receiver from Texas Tech.