Every NFL team's most obvious potential award winner in 2025 season

AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB: Offensive Rookie of the Year

If the Raiders have a ton of success as a team this season, you could see Pete Carroll win NFL Coach of the Year. The lowest-hanging fruit for this team, however, is running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was the 6th overall pick in the Draft and one of the most wildly productive running backs you’ll ever see at the collegiate level. He’s coming into a situation where he’s going to be given a ton of carries early on, and the Raiders will feature him heavily.

Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB: Offensive Rookie of the Year

With as much emphasis as Jim Harbaugh places on the trenches, it shouldn’t be out of the question for someone like Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, or maybe even Mekhi Becton to win the NFL’s new Protector of the Year award, given to the best offensive lineman in the league. But if those guys are blocking that well, it should be good news for Omarion Hampton, the Chargers’ 1st-round pick in 2025. Hampton is going to be splitting time with Najee Harris, so perhaps the offensive lineman is the safer bet here.

Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II, CB: Defensive Player of the Year

I wanted so badly to put Quinn Meinerz in this spot for the NFL Protector of the Year award. He’s got to be one of the top candidates for that. But Pat Surtain II has a title to defend as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. PS2 is obviously the best cornerback in the game right now, but what is he going to have to do to defend his title? I think the Broncos have other interesting award candidates like head coach Sean Payton, rookie running back RJ Harvey, and maybe other defenders like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto. Ultimately, you can’t pick against the reigning DPOY.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, QB: MVP

There’s been plenty of noise over the past couple of years that Patrick Mahomes is not the same guy that we saw back in 2018 and 2019 for the Chiefs. There’s still an obvious and healthy level of respect for Mahomes and how he comes through in big moments, but as far as putting together MVP-caliber seasons? He hasn’t lived up to that kind of expectation for a couple of years now. Maybe this is the year where he pushes for 50 touchdowns again and just really turns on the jets. Mahomes is always a threat to win the MVP award.