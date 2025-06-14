Every NFL team's player under the most pressure following minicamp

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Ezra Cleveland

The Jacksonville Jaguars are under new management, taking a lot of pressure off of a lot of players because they’re getting the slate wiped clean. If the low-hanging fruit is Trevor Lawrence, then the deep cut is offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland. Black & Teal site expert Carlos Sanchez Hernandez weighs in:

“Coming off an overwhelming season, Trevor Lawrence would be the popular pick. However, he has enough things going in his favor — clean slate, better supporting cast, Liam Coen — to make you think that he can bounce back in 2025. With that in mind, Ezra Cleveand is the obvious choice.



Since being traded to the Jags at the 2023 deadline, Cleveland hasn’t done much of note and has failed to stay healthy. Yet, he got a three-year deal worth $24 million last offseason. Then again, the new regime has shown that it’s not afraid to move on from underachievers , and the former Boise State Bronco could tumble down the depth chart or even get the boot if rookie Wyatt Milum makes a strong impression in training camp.”

Tennessee Titans: WR Treylon Burks

The Tennessee Titans are breaking in a #1 overall pick at the quarterback and there’s a new general manager in town. That puts a lot of pressure immediately on a wide receiver who was a first-round pick of the previous coaching and front office regime. Titan Sized site expert Justin Melo weighed in on the player under the most pressure in Nashville, wide receiver Treylon Burks.

“Burks is entering a contract year after that Titans rightfully declined his fifth-year option. The first-round bust is still recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury, limiting his participation at OTAs. Burks is on the roster bubble heading into training camp and is a candidate to be traded for pennies on the dollar.”

Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

Especially after news broke that he would be missing an undisclosed amount of time with another shoulder issue, and one with no clear end in sight, quarterback Anthony Richardson found himself under even more pressure than anyone expected this offseason. And there were plenty of folks who felt like Richardson could lose his job to Daniel Jones in a fair fight.

Horseshoe Heroes site expert Cassandra Chesser sounded off on Richardson’s tough situation:



“Richardson was already under pressure going into 2025, which is seen as his last chance to keep his job as starting quarterback. But being injured during OTAs has forced him into a setback that he can’t afford. He’ll need to have a major rebound during training camp to prove he can still be QB1.”

Houston Texans: RB Joe Mixon

The Houston Texans got some really great production last year out of veteran running back Joe Mixon, but is he suddenly in danger of losing a bunch of carries and touches in 2025? The Texans used a fourth-round pick on running back Woody Marks, which isn’t that big of a deal, but then they went out and signed veteran free agent Nick Chubb, who is going to be extremely motivated after signing essentially a prove-it deal. You could probably add Dameon Pierce to this list as well, as he seems like a clear trade candidate for the Texans. Mixon might not get the same volume of touches we saw a season ago.