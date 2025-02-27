Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team goes heavy on offense in latest mock

155. Trey Wedig, OT, Indiana

Someone who has played both guard and tackle in college, Trey Wedig from Indiana could be a smart pick for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. In today's NFL, we have seen examples of players excelling at both guard and tackle at one point. Two names that immediate come to mind are Mike Onwenu of the New England Patriots and Mekhi Becton of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs has also played left tackle before. Trey Wedig may never pan out to be as good as the players just mentioned, but there is room for him along the Giants offensive line to carve out a starting role, and the versatility is much-needed for this offense.

I would also expect the New York Giants to be a team that could address their offensive line in free agency as well.

221. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Why not take two tight ends? We have seem just how valuable a competent tight end is in today's NFL, so there isn't a reason for the Giants to pass up on the chance to take two of them with how good this TE class is. Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame is their pick with the 221st overall selection.

In 2024, Evans had 43 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns. He can block a bit and is a natural pass-catcher, so Evans could be a nice developmental prospect at tight end for the Giants with the potential for a long-term payoff.

248. Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota

Finishing up this 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the Giants, they take Max Brosmer out of Minnesota. There is a benefit to continually taking swings at QBs in the NFL Draft until you land on one, and I am not saying that Brosmer would be the next Brock Purdy, but there is no guarantee that Shedeur Sanders would even pan out to begin with, so this pick can't hurt.

Perhaps he ends up being a long-term backup option for the G-Men.

There you have it; a New York Giants mock draft.