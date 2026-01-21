Giants begin John Harbaugh era with a bang in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

105. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton shockingly returned to school for the 2025 season, but he's in the draft here in 2026 and heads to the Giants, where the team continues to stock up on capable running backs. A strong offensive line and a strong running game is how teams win Super Bowls.

143. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The Giants now look to the wide receiver room to get some more help, as Wan'Dale Robinson is a free agent this coming offseason, so he could end up pricing his way out of the city. Deion Burks could be a worthy replacement.

184. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Drew Allar could be a very fun and forward-thinking pick by the New York Giants. Allar was well on his way to being a top pick before a season-ending injury, and he does possess the physical profile and all the tools to be a successful quarterback in this league.

190. Trey Zuhn III, OC, Texas A&M

Trey Zuhn played guard, tackle, and center in college. This type of versatility could be a very welcome thing for the Giants offensive line, and once again, we are continuing to prioritize the trenches and the development of Jaxson Dart.

191. Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

The New York Giants take guard Jalen Farmer from Kentucky with pick 191, finishing off what could be a franchise-altering mock draft in the first year of the John Harbaugh era.

Overall, this New York Giants mock draft makes a clear emphasis in the trenches and kickstarts the John Harbaugh era. The most important football all of these teams will play is late in the season when playoff pushes are happening. The Giants get a strong class, nastier up front, and position themselves nicely for year one of the John Harbaugh era.