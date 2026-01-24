Los Angeles Rams get aggressive in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

29. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The LA Rams use pick 29 on Monroe Freeling, a future starter at one of the tackle spots. The right tackle position could use some long-term stability, so this is a wise selection. We have seen GM Les Snead really remake the defensive line in recent years, and he could do the same with the OL.

61. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Ja'Kobi Lane is a high-end threat in the red zone and is a big-bodied wide receiver, something Sean McVay clearly desires. Lane is the pick for LA at the bottom of the second round.

93. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Right now, Trinidad Chambliss seems to be in a bit of a legal battle to try and get another year of college eligibility, but if that does not happen, he would absolutely get drafted. Chambliss could be a logical choice to 'sit and develop' on a team like the Rams, who eventually need a replacement for Matthew Stafford.

167. Devon Marshall, CB, NC State

Another pick at CB makes some sense for the Rams. They take Devon Marshall from NC State. Marshall had 16 passes defended in 2025, so he has a nose for the ball and breaking plays up.

205. Isaiah Nwokobia, S, SMU

The five-year collegiate safety had 11 career interceptions and 273 total tackles. This could be a steal of a pick for the LA Rams.

208. Robert Henry Jr, RB, UTSA

Now hitting the RB room a bit, the Rams take Robert Henry Jr from UTSA at pick 208.

232. Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

How about two running backs? The Rams continue to look toward the future and use two picks in a row in the backfield.

250. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL)

Anez Cooper could be a player the Rams look to develop and insert at one of the interior spots.

256. Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke

The Rams finish off this NFL mock draft haul with some EDGE help, taking Wesley Williams from Duke.