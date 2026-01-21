New York Jets get bold in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock draft to fix QB position

Jets trade pick 33 to the Arizona Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray

The New York Jets make a bold move here and trade the 33rd pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray. For the time being, the Jets have a QB they can win games with. The idea here could be that Murray holds the fort down for a few years while the rest of the roster is build up, perhaps then setting the stage for a rookie or second-year QB to takeover at some point in the near future.

44. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The CB room is in need of more talent, period, The Jets use their other second-round pick on the defensive side of the ball and take Keith Abney II from Arizona State. Darren Mougey is addressing both sides of the ball thus far.

103. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

The DL has a Quinnen Williams-sized hole in hit. The Jets grab Dontay Corleone from Cincinnati at pick 103. Slowly but surely, this rookie class is looking quite good for Mougey, who spent years with the Denver Broncos before coming to the Jets.

174. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Sawyer Robertson could be a fun, developmental QB prospect. He'd be under no pressure to start or anything, but the Jets should keep taking swings at the position until they find the guy.

178. Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

Roman Hemby can give the Jets some help in the backfield. It doesn't feel likely that the Jets bring Breece Hall back in free agency. He's only set to play in his age-25 season in 2026, though, but he's going to command a notable contract.

238. Devan Boykin, S, Indiana

Two-straight picks from Indiana, as the Jets find more secondary talent with Devon Boykin. Aaron Glenn was a defensive back in the NFL and is going to pound the table for that room to be addressed.

242. Caden Barnett, OG, Wyoming

The Jets finish off this mock draft with some OG depth and grab Caden Barnett from Wyoming.