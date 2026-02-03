NFL Draft 2026: 3 teams that could trade its first-round pick before April

New England Patriots

Another team in a similar boat to the Denver Broncos is the New England Patriots. The Pats beat the Broncos in the AFC title game and are looking to win a seventh Super Bowl title. New England's breakout season in 2024 was something special, and I am not sure hardly anyone expected them to be this good.

Not only are the Patriots an excellent football team, but perhaps even better, there is a lot of room for improvement. The offensive line could use another solid starter, but Drake Maye could also use another weapon. Many have speculated that AJ Brown could be a good fit, since he has previous history with Mike Vrabel.

With how good the Patriots were this year, de-facto GM Eliot Wolf has to get aggressive this offseason, as Super Bowl windows don't typically last for a long time. Swinging a trade for a game-changing weapon on offense, much like the Denver Broncos could, would be a wise decision.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams lost in the NFC title game to the Seattle Seahawks but are very clearly a team good enough to make the Super Bowl. There was a period of time where the Rams were hesitating to trade first-round picks, but over this past half-decade or so, we've seen GM Les Snead rebuilt this roster with quality draft pick after quality draft pick.

Given how solid the roster is, and given that Matthew Stafford is closer to 40 years old than 30, Snead might be more motivated than ever to search for a massive upgrade at a key position like cornerback, for example. The Rams could also use some help at linebacker and might even try to make a major move along the offensive line.

With how good the rest of the roster is, Snead might be searching for a conference-altering move that could help swing the NFC West back to the Rams' favor for 2026.