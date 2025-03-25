NFL Draft: Last 10 first overall picks approaching the 2025 NFL Draft

2020 - Joe Burrow

Breaking out in 2021 as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow has totally changed the direction of the franchise, but they have not been in the postseason since the 2022 NFL Season. Burrow missed some time in 2023, and their defense was flat-out awful in 2024.

2021 - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was dubbed a generational prospect by some, and he and the Jacksonville Jaguars did put things together back in 2022, winning the AFC South and winning a playoff game. However, the Jaguars have been a pretty bad team in the two previous seasons.

Now entering year five in the NFL, you'd have to think that it's becoming crunch time for Lawrence and the Jaguars to finally put things together.

2022 - Travon Walker

Travon Walker went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in what was an interesting and slightly controversial decision. In 2024, Walker set a career-high in sacks, total tackles, and tackles for loss, and does seem to be hitting his stride.

He is also eligible for a contract extension, so we'll see if the Jags get that done this offseason. Walker could live up to being the no. 1 pick in a couple of seasons.

2023 - Bryce Young

Bryce Young did seem to catch on in a big way after his benching during the 2024 NFL Season, so perhaps Young is going to hit his stride in year three. One of the smaller starting QBs the NFL has seen, the former Alabama product stands at 5'10" and weighs just 205 pounds. The Panthers could be a frisky team in 2025 if Young can keep this pace going.

2024 - Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams threw just six interceptions as a rookie and was another player that some dubbed as a generational prospect. Only time will tell if Williams pans out as a high-end QB in the NFL. I personally think he will and that the Chicago Bears are going to compete their tails off in 2025.