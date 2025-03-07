NFL Free Agency: Here are the projected market values for top free agents

Ryan Kelly, OC - $10.1m per year

One of the best centers in the NFL for quite some time, Ryan Kelly is set to hit the open market and could sign a deal around $10 million per year. That would be near the top of the center market, but Kelly is simply that dude. He's been a consistent force for the Indianapolis Colts for years now, and I do not get the impression that he is going to return to the team.

Josh Sweat, DE - $18.8m per year

Josh Sweat had himself a very nice game in Super Bowl LIX and is going to cash in with some team in free agency. Given that the Philadelphia Eagles just re-signed Zack Baun, they could brace for Sweat to leave in free agency. It would be a deal worth around $20 million per year if this market value is accurate.

A team like the Washington Commanders could be in play for Josh Sweat, but any other team in need of pass rush help could make an offer as well.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB - $6.7m per year

Dre Greenlaw played in just two games in the 2024 NFL Season and does have a bit of an injury history, so the market value being just under $7 million per year does not surprise me. When he is on the field and healthy, he is a total menace, but it is important to note that he was playing alongside Fred Warner for years.

Warner is a future HOF linebacker, so I would not expect Greenlaw to fetch a whole lot on the open market this coming offseason.

Ronnie Stanley, LT - $20.7m per year

Ronnie Stanley might fetch one of the richest free agency deals this coming offseason for a non-quarterback. It is not clear right now where Stanley could go or if the Baltimore Ravens would resign him. He is projected around $20.7 million per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid left tackles in the NFL.

You know what; it would not shock me to see a team like the Chicago Bears triple-down on the offensive line and bring Stanley in. They did just traded for two guards in Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, so perhaps they could make another splash here.