NFL Offseason: Ranking the 2024 rookie QB class heading into free agency

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was fifth in the entire NFL in touchdown passes this season with 29. He actually had more than both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, for what that is worth. Nix was very good and might already be a top-10 QB in the NFL.

From being the sixth QB taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to ending the year as one of the better passers in the NFL, the growth that we saw from Nix in 2024 was astounding. He actually finished the season throwing for all 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions after throwing four total interceptions in his first two games of his career.

This is especially impressive given how limited the Broncos offense is in terms of overall talent. We saw Marvin Mims Jr breakout toward the end of the season, but there was no consistent run game or production coming from the tight ends. If the Broncos can add the right players this offseason, the offense could flirt with being top-5 in 2025 and beyond.

The Denver Broncos are in a great spot with Bo Nix as their franchise QB, and this rookie QB class was so good that it isn't even a question that Nix was the second-best rookie QB this season.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Maybe the best rookie QB season of all-time, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders won 14 games total in the 2024 NFL Season and came within just one win of the Super Bowl. Daniels is the closest thing we now have to Lamar Jackson, which is saying something. This is a QB who could flirt with 1,000 rushing yards in 2025 and is going to be a heavy favorite to win the MVP award as well.

I mean, what couldn't Jayden Daniels do in year one? It was a historic season to watch. And the amount of growth that can still happen with this passer is scary for the rest of the league. As far as I am concerned, Jayden Daniels is approaching elite status and could already be the best quarterback in the NFC. He is the top QB from the 2024 rookie class.