NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

14. Miami Dolphins

On paper, the Miami Dolphins are actually a solid team, but they simply cannot play well in the cold, and starting QB Tua Tagovailoa simply can't stay on the field consistently. Miami has the potential to be a 10-win team mostly every season, but Tagovailoa has to prove to this front office that he can play multiple full seasons in a row, or at least seasons where he isn't missing a month of action.

I would expect the Miami Dolphins to shore up their offensive and defensive lines in the 2025 NFL Draft, as that can help protect their QB and can also give them an edge when the weather gets cold, as establishing the run gets that much more important.

Miami did hang around in the AFC playoff picture during the 2024 NFL Season despite their QB missing some time, so that kind of tells you and us that they are indeed a good team, but they are closer to average in our latest NFL power rankings than being a contender.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another good-not-great team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and won the NFC South. They lost in the Wild Card Round to the Washington Commanders, so Tampa again saw their season fall short.

But in both years of the Baker Mayfield era, they have won the division and are surely going to be heavy favorites to win it yet again in the 2025 season. As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, I would expect Tampa to bolster their secondary, pass rush, and linebacking unit - pretty much the entire defense.

I could also see them adding a big-bodied wide receiver, as Mike Evans is truly beginning to get up there in age and isn't going to keep having 1,000-yard seasons. Tampa is 13th in our latest power rankings.