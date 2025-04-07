NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

12. Minnesota Vikings

You might be shocked that the Minnesota Vikings are this low given the free agency period they had, but they now have a question mark at the most important position in all of sports - quarterback. Now yes, JJ McCarthy is coming into one of the best overall situations for a de-facto rookie QB or rookie QB in the history of the NFL.

This team has elite weaponry and fixed their offensive line in the offseason. The defense is also among the 10 best in the NFL as well, so if McCarthy does not succeed, he simply may not cut it in the NFL. He sustained a season-ending knee injury last offseason, and that paved the way for Sam Darnold to kind of light the league on fire, but the Vikings let him walk out the door in free agency, as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikes can definitely win 10 or so games in the 2025 NFL Season and compete for a Wild Card spot, but I do believe they are going to have to deal with the growing pains from McCarthy here and there.

11. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans needed to fix their offensive line this offseason, and I truly believe it got worse. GM Nick Caserio has to shore this unit up in free agency, or the Texans and CJ Stroud are going to again not make a leap from the season prior.

For the second year in a row, they went 10-7, won the division, and won one playoff game. That's who they are right now. However, if the offensive line and offense as a whole settle down a bit in the 2025 NFL Season, they could ascend to contender status and make the already-deep AFC that much deeper. Houston is 11th in our power rankings.