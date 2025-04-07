NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Winning 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Chargers are clearly on the right track, and that is primarily thanks to Jim Harbaugh, who finally made the jump back into the NFL with the Bolts. The Chargers were playing with house money in 2024, as their 11 wins were surely due to some top-tier coaching.

They got blown out in the first round of the NFL playoffs against the Houston Texans, but they have not exactly had the best offseason following that loss. Right now, the Chargers are still a little bit away from emerging as a contender, but they are close and are 10th in our power rankings,

Can GM Joe Hortiz make the right draft picks to get this roster up one notch and into contention?

9. Los Angeles Rams

The second LA team in this slide, the Los Angeles Rams are ninth here in our latest power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024, the Rams won the NFC West division, but did so with just 10 wins. However, they started the year out 1-4 primarily due to some intense injuries. Finishing the year 9-3 was quite impressive, and that is kind of how 'good' this team is.

Had the Rams sustained their 9-3 pace for the entire 2024 NFL Season, they would have won 13 games. If the roster is able to stay together and stay on the field, this team can most definitely flirt with 12 or 13 wins in the 2025 season. Matthew Stafford and the Rams had a bit of a drama session earlier in the offseason, but that got settled, as Stafford is back in LA for another year.

The Rams are a Super Bowl contender and are among the 10 best teams in the NFL approaching the NFL Draft.