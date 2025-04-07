NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

8. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos being ranked eighth might shock some people, but this team won 10 games in 2024, and six of their seven losses last year were by just one score. The team made some stellar additions in free agency this year, and it seems like the FA moves by the Broncos have almost be universally praised.

They signed Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram. All three players do come with some form of an injury concern, but this Broncos training/medical staff has been among the best in the NFL at keeping players on the field over the last couple of seasons.

If you combine these additions with a year two jump from Bo Nix and perhaps another weapon or two on offense from the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos could absolutely compete for the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season.

They might only win one or two more games in 2025, but shoot, these are the Broncos of old, anymore.

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were able to win 11 games in 2024 despite playing in a wickedly-tough NFC North division. With the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators and the Minnesota Vikings turning to de-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy, the Packers might be able too capture the division title in 2025.

Jordan Love and the offense have to take that next step into greatness, and more broadly, this team needs another elite player or two as well. But this team is definitely on the right track and have a lot going for them at the moment.

The Packers could be a sleeper-Super Bowl pick if you ask me. I would not rule that out one bit. They are seventh in our latest power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.