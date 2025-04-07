NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

6. Kansas City Chiefs

For the third year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, and they were trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super bowls in a row. They got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles and actually have a worst roster now than when Super Bowl LIX began.

One theory I have is that all these years of having picks at the bottom of each round is catching up to them, and another theory I have is that GM Brett Veach is over-reliant on Patrick Mahomes sometimes to truly see the flaws on the roster, as this offense has significant holes, and the secondary on defense is quite weak if you ask me.

The Chiefs are still going to be among the best teams in the NFL when the 2025 NFL Season rolls around, but we saw them in countless one-score games in 2024, and their slim margins simply ran out when they got to the Super Bowl. KC is sixth in our latest NFL power rankings.

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens again won just one postseason game. They have not won multiple games in the postseason since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. At some point, there has to be some major changes made if they continually fail in the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson truly should have won the NFL MVP in 2024, but I am not sure he cares all that much, as he's got bigger things on his mind. The Ravens are well-run, well-coached, and always a competitive team, but that can only go so far without a Super Bowl appearance to show for it.

Baltimore comes in at fifth in our latest power rankings. What is this team missing from being able to make a Super Bowl run in 2025?