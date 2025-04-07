NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

30. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are likely angling toward taking Cam Ward with that pick. The Titans notably loaded up along the offensive line in free agency, signing Dan Moore at left tackle and Kevin Zeitler at guard. On paper, the Titans have a strong offensive line and do have the framework in place to insert Ward into their lineup.

The defense is also serviceable. But for this franchise, it all stems around if Cam Ward is the guy or not. Ward is a pretty raw prospect with a cannon for an arm and an amazing off-schedule ability. Some have compared his off-schedule and sometimes carefree play as being similar to Caleb Williams.

The Titans still roster Will Levis, and while they may announce a 'QB competition' in the summer between Levis an Ward, I think we all kind of understand that Cam Ward is likely starting for this team come Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Tennessee is 30th in our latest power rankings.

29. New York Jets

What are the New York Jets trying to do in 2025? If it's win games, they aren't doing well thus far. The Jets actually downgraded at QB this offseason, cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields, who is not a franchise QB and is nothing more than a high-end backup.

The roster is good on paper, but a first-year head coach and general manager could certainly make 2025 a lean year. This honestly might be more of an evaluation year for the franchise, as they aren't going to win many games and are surely going to finish last in the AFC West.

The New York Jets come in at 29th in our latest power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.