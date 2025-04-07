NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

28. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints should have begun rebuilding years ago, but oh well. New Orleans hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach, being the last team in the NFL to fill their HC vacancy. The Saints still plan on trotting out Derek Carr as their franchise QB in 2025.

The roster is old and brittle, and most of their best players are aging. This could be a year where if things start out pretty rough and the Saints only have a couple of wins at the deadline, they actually kickstart a rebuild with a few in-season trades.

The long-term financial situation is also at play here, as the Saints are continually tweaking contracts to get under the salary cap. It's just a messy situation that GM Mickey Loomis created. With mostly nothing of note going their way coming into the NFL Draft, the Saints are 28th in our latest power rankings.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Clearly embracing a youth movement in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars have both a head coach and GM under 40 years old. Liam Coen is the new head coach, while James Gladstone is their new GM. It's definitely something of substance, as many teams in the NFL embraced a youth movement, and it worked out for them.

The Jaguars do have some nice pieces on the roster here and there, but Gladstone really gutted much of the roster and clearly wants to build through the NFL Draft, which is a wise move. Gladstone comes from the Los Angeles Rams, so he surely has a sharp eye for college talent.

The Trevor Lawrence era has never truly gotten off the ground, and you kind of get the sense that time is beginning to tick louder and louder. Lawrence hasn't necessarily done himself many favors thus far, either. The Jags are 27th in our latest power rankings.