NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

24. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could be another legitimate breakout team in the 2025 NFL Season, as Bryce Young looked quite good when he was inserted back into the lineup following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season. On paper, the Panthers really need some more help for Young with the playmaker situation. The wide receiver room is just bad, and they could also use another tight end.

Overall, GM Dan Morgan has done a decent job with this roster, but it's time to swing for the fences and get his QB someone trustworthy and dynamic for the long-term. If not, I am not sure Bryce Young is going to cut it in Carolina.

Them playing in the NFC South is going to help for sure, but they still have a sizeable hill to climb. Still, though, they are trending ever so slightly in the right direction, but their success in 2025 truly hinges on Young's year three development.

23. Dallas Cowboys

I have no clue what the Dallas Cowboys are attempting to do for the 2025 NFL Season. It seems like they chased Mike McCarthy out of the building, only to downgrade at head coach with Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas created a ton of cap space, but did not make the appropriate free agency moves.

Micah Parsons is also without a long-term contract extension, so it's just a massive mess right now. Jerry Jones should probably step away, at least that's what I think, but it does not seem like he's prepared to do that right now. Dallas is not going to win many games in 2025 and are going to be among the more irrelevant teams in the NFL, as they won't be the absolute worst, but they won't be good enough to make the playoffs, either.

