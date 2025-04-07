NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

22. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears overhauled their interior offensive line in free agency and have really opened up their options in the 2025 NFL Draft. In free agency, they traded for Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and signed Drew Dalman.

Seeing all those moves probably made Caleb Williams a very happy man. The Bears could end up taking one of the top RB prospects with the 10th overall pick, believe it or not. Omarion Hampton or Ashton Jeanty could be their targets.

The team also hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach for 2025, which was a great move, as Johnson was a huge asset for the Detroit Lions. Overall, the Bears are actually quite close to being a frisky, legitimate team in 2025.

While the playoffs might be a year away, them hanging around in the Wild Card chase is firmly on the table. Caleb Williams does have to make a year two jump and needs to work on not taking as many sacks as he did in 2024, but he only threw six interceptions, which is quite impressive.

21. San Francisco 49ers

A team clearly embracing a bit of a rebuild, the San Francisco 49ers have said goodbye to a lot of their former foundational players. Guys like Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga are on new teams.

It is time for the Niners to try to usher in a new era of football, as many of their top players are getting old and are hurt a lot. It’ll be interesting to see what positions this front office puts an emphasis on during the 2025 NFL Draft - they should obviously build from the trenches, but only time will tell if they do that.

They come in quite low in our NFL power rankings 21st. The other big thing to note with this team heading into 2025 is what kind of contract extension QB Brock Purdy will get.