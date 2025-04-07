NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

20. Indianapolis Colts

Yet another team in the NFL with QB questions, the Indianapolis Colts are 20th in our latest NFL power rankings and are likely starting one of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones in 2025. It’s a brutal situation for the Colts, as they overdrafted Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s been perhaps the worst QB in the NFL since entering the league, and while he has a ton of tools, he simply isn’t a functional NFL passer. Heck, he’s hardly a backup-level passer. The other issue here is that Daniel Jones isn’t much better, so I am not sure this Colts team is going to win a whole lot in the 2025 NFL Season.

They were somehow able to stick around in the playoff chase for much of the season, but unless Richardson blossoms, that isn’t going to happen.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be holding out hope that Aaron Rodgers ends up signing with them for the 2025 NFL Season, but Rodgers turns 42 years old this year and is nothing more than a one-year solution. For years now, the Steelers have mishandled the QB situation. Last year’s attempt was Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but to the surprise of no one, that did not work out.

Somehow, though, both Wilson and Fields seem to be starters on their respective teams for the 2025 season. The main issue here with the Steelers that stems out from the QB position is that they haven’t truly been ‘bad’ enough to have a high first-round draft pick - one high enough to take a QB prospect. Now sure, they could have always tried to make a huge trade up the NFL Draft board in a given draft, but this year likely won’t bring that type of move.

It seems to be another season with a stopgap solution at QB, but perhaps the Steelers end up looking at someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.