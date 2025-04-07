NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

18. Atlanta Falcons

Coming in at 18th ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons could end up shooting up this list a bit as the 2025 NFL Season rolls on. They signed Kirk Cousins in free agency last year and also took Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they kind of overcompensated at the QB position a bit.

You have to wonder why they gave Cousins so much money in free agency and then used their first-round pick on a passer. Anyway, it’s Penix’s team now, and he’s likely going to get every single chance to prove that he can be the guy, and in my opinion, Kirk Cousins will end up on the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Falcons could win the NFC South in the 2025 NFL Season if Michael Penix Jr ends up being ‘the guy’ for the team, but there is also a path for them finishing dead last as well.

17. Seattle Seahawks

What are the Seattle Seahawks doing? Does anyone know? While I largely agree with their move to replace Geno Smith with a younger and better Sam Darnold, some of their other roster moves have been flat-out confusing. I guess this could be more of an evaluation year for the franchise where they try to get more of a long-term grip on things?

Heck, I have no idea. Either way, Seattle won 10 games in 2024 and was the only double-digit win team in the NFL last year to not make the postseason, and that is kind of what you get with Geno Smith as your QB. Well, he’s the Raiders problem now.

Seattle isn’t going to win the NFC West or anything in 2025 - they could probably flirt with seven or eight wins if all goes well, but I just do not see what this team is trying to build toward, so it’s hard to see what GM John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald are laying out here.

They are 17th in our latest power rankings.