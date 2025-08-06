NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers entering Preseason Week 1

20. New England Patriots

I’m buying the Patriots as one of the upstart potential breakout teams in the NFL this season. The Mike Vrabel hire was a great one for this team, and bringing in Josh McDaniels to coach the offense once again was also a great move. Drake Maye’s progression will be critical to this team’s improvement, and that may be dependent upon a shaky offensive line and its new pieces taking a huge leap forward.

19. Arizona Cardinals

I’ve been extremely impressed with Jonathan Gannon since he came aboard the Cardinals program back in 2023. Obviously, he did great work with the Eagles while he was in Philadelphia, but he had a terrible roster playing well above expectations, even if they were losing games, and we saw them jump up to eight wins last year. I won’t be shocked if they get nine or 10 this coming season.

18. Miami Dolphins

While you have some teams in this range of my latest NFL Power Rankings that are on the rise, you have here a team like the Dolphins that is on the decline. I hate what we’ve seen from the Dolphins this offseason overall, and this is a team that just seems to struggle staying healthy. They’ll have games where they put up big points, but the roster is built in such a way that they won’t be able to sustain any key injuries.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

I’m not fully buying into this new-look Steelers team just yet. There’s never a guarantee that bringing in a bunch of new pieces – especially when they are past their prime – is going to work out. The Steelers are always going to be well-coached, but they are going all-in with an All-Star team from 2021. I won’t be surprised if they’re in the playoffs, but I would be surprised if they do anything.