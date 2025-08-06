NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers entering Preseason Week 1

12. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals missed the playoffs last year and only won nine games, but I don’t think there’s any way their defense could be quite as bad as we saw last season again in 2025. The Bengals should have Trey Hendrickson back in the fold as well as first-round pick Shemar Stewart. If they can improve by even a handful of spots, or come through late in games in some tight situations, they could easily jump back up to 11 or 12 wins.

11. Minnesota Vikings

This is going to be painful for Vikings fans, but I’m approaching this season with a healthy amount of skepticism regarding JJ McCarthy. I really liked McCarthy coming out in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it’s tough for any player to start his first year in the NFL, and McCarthy is doing so coming off of a major knee injury. The Vikings have a good enough roster to still be competitive in the NFC but are they true contenders with McCarthy under center? We’ll see.

10. Washington Commanders

Folks have been pretty upset with me over the way I’ve been ranking the Washington Commanders this offseason, but there are reasons for it. It’s going to be tough to replicate the success we saw last year, even just in general, but the Commanders are going to be trying to replicate and even build on that success with one of the worst pass rush groups in the NFL overall. We’ll see if Dan Quinn can overcome that with his scheme.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The more you look at this Bucs team, the less you can really see a ton of weaknesses. The only way this Bucs team is not a consistent top-10 team all season is if Baker Mayfield takes a major step back, and do we really see that happening? For all his flaws, Mayfield has really stabilized his game since he got to the Bucs. And now, another big contract could be at stake. This team is going to be tough to stop offensively all year.