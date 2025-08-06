NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers entering Preseason Week 1

8. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are one of the most improved all-around teams since the start of last season. Head coach Sean Payton has done a tremendous job identifying and developing talent, but there’s no stronger example than quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos might have a legit star on their hands with Nix, and he might have the #1 defense in the league behind him after the team’s additions of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron.

7. Detroit Lions

Call me a hater if you want, but we can already see the storylines for this Lions team this coming season. The Lions are going to struggle with the departure of both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as well as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This team is already dealing with too many injury issues. The NFC North is loaded with talent. I could see Detroit taking a couple of steps back before they take any more steps forward in the NFC. Last year was their best shot, and they blew it.

6. Green Bay Packers

I really like the Green Bay Packers overall. Jordan Love could end up being one young quarterback that really emerges into the upper echelon at the position this year, but this team does have a fatal flaw. The cornerback position is already in shambles, and the biggest offseason addition this team made (free agent Nate Hobbs) just had surgery that will keep him out until the season opener. There’s a lot of pressure on Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love this year.

5. Los Angeles Rams

If Matthew Stafford is able to stay fully healthy this season, the Rams are going to be tough to beat week in and week out. And general manager Les Snead smells the reload coming so he’s got multiple first-round picks in his war chest next offseason. The Rams are going to be one of the NFC’s elite teams from now on, but they have a chance to truly contend for a title this season.