NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

30. Miami Dolphins

Even if we disregard the headlines being made by Tyreek Hill this offseason, it hasn’t been the best first five months of the year for the Dolphins.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Dolphins are dealing with major changes on both sides of the ball. Terron Armstead retired from pro football, and Miami is going extremely young on the offensive line which has to be somewhat of a concern for Tua Tagovailoa’s health. They are also going young on the defensive front with first-round pick Kenneth Grant coming in after the loss of Christian Wilkins was felt, maybe more than anyone expected.

Then you factor in the significant losses the last two offseasons in the secondary (Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, and soon to be Jalen Ramsey) and you have the makings of a potential regression year for the Dolphins.

29. New York Jets

The New York Jets made wholesale changes this offseason from the top of the organization on down, hiring Darren Mougey as their new general manager as well as Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Those guys decided to take a calculated risk on Justin Fields as a bridge quarterback and upside play at the quarterback position. They are clearly going to emphasize keeping games close with that stellar defense and trying to run the ball until teams prove they can stop it consistently.

I don’t hate the strategy overall, especially in a year where it might not be in the team’s best interests to reach for a quarterback. With that in mind, this team not only gutted an entire coaching staff, but they are obviously going to need some time to move on and rebuild from the Aaron Rodgers Brigade.