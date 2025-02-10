NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Losers of five in a row to end the 2024 NFL Season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were 10-3 at one point and actually had a legitimate shot at winning the AFC North. But then, the Russell Wilson honeymoon ended. They lost the remaining four regular season games, finished 10-7, and lost their playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Until the Steelers take their QB situation seriously, this team is never going to be more than just ‘good.’ It’s not likely that Russell Wilson did enough to return as their starter in 2025, but shoot, Justin Fields is worse!

The Steelers simply have to get with the program and shift their mindset with the QB position. GM Omar Khan will end up losing his job if he can’t eventually find a franchise QB. The AFC is loaded with young QBs, and the more young QBs that enter the conference, the farther behind Pittsburgh falls. Pittsburgh comes in at no. 14 in our final NFL power rankings, good for the ‘worst’ playoff team this year.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another good-not-great team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again won the weaker NFC South but did get bounced out in the first round of the NFL playoffs. In both years of the Baker Mayfield era, the Bucs have won the division, so this team really hasn’t lost much of a step since Tom Brady retired.

Tampa lost Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job, so that isn’t ideal. With the Atlanta Falcons being their biggest threat, Tampa can’t sit on their hands this coming offseason. And I would truly not rule out the Carolina Panthers from being a frisky team in 2025.

We’ll see how this division shakes out in the future. The Buccaneers come in at no. 13 in our final NFL power rankings.