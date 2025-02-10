NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

12. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings won a whopping 14 games in 2024 but did not win the NFC North. They earned the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs and did get blown out in the Wild Card Round versus the Los Angeles Rams, and if you ask me, their decision with Sam Darnold did get a lot easier.

While Darnold did have a great season, there is a ceiling with the QB, so the Vikings would be best letting the QB find a free agency contract from another team. This would allow them to hand the keys over the JJ McCarthy, who missed the entire season with a knee injury.

With a ton of cap space as well coming into the offseason, the Vikings could still find themselves back in the playoffs in 2025. They are 12th in our final NFL power rankings.

11. Denver Broncos

How about the Denver Broncos? One of the surprise teams in the NFL this year, the Broncos did fall into an early 0-2 hole, and the Bo Nix doubters came out in full force to say ‘I told you so!’

Well, unfortunately for them, an NFL season is 17 games, and all Denver did after their 0-2 start was go 10-5. In those 15 games, the rookie Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes against eight interceptions. To put it bluntly, a lot of people were hysterically wrong about the Broncos. Many thought this team was going to win a handful of games, but they earned 10 wins and their first playoff spot since the 2015 NFL Season.

Now yes, they get did blown out in the Wild Card Round, but getting to the playoffs was already a huge success. Denver is firmly in the tier of a good-not-great team, but a few moves here and there could have this team on the doorstep of legitimate contention in 2025 and beyond.