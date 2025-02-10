NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Wherever Jim Harbaugh goes to be a head coach, he finds immediate success. And this was not any different in 2024 with the LA Chargers. They went 11-6 in the regular season and playing with house money a bit. Justin Herbert had the most efficient seasons of his career, but the Chargers did get blown out in the first round of the NFL Playoffs by the Houston Texans.

The Chargers are absolutely on the right track and will load up on weapons for Justin Herbert. Their best weapon was rookie WR Ladd McConkey, and it would not shock me to see them pursue one of Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency.

They may also upgrade the tight end and running back positions. Another area where they could get younger is along the defensive line, as Khalil Mack is a free agent and Joey Bosa just can’t stay healthy and is making too much money.

Their GM is Joe Hortiz, who had one of the best rookie classes in 2024 with McConkey and right tackle Joe Alt leading the way. LA is going to be a problem going forward. They just barely crack the top-10 in our final NFL power rankings.

9. Green Bay Packers

Another 11-6 team in 2024, the Green Bay Packers have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL but simply need more ‘elite’ players. Jordan Love also needs to take another step forward as a passer, but it does not help that they are playing in the loaded NFC North. Green Bay will have some cap space this offseason to pursue a top weapon like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin, and GM Brian Gutekunst has really done a nice job in the NFL Draft in recent years.

Green Bay went one-and-done in the playoffs this year, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. They did make it to the NFC Divisional Round in 2023, so while they won two more games this year, they took a step back.