NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

8. Houston Texans

For the second year in a row, the Houston Texans made a trip to the AFC Divisional Round but have not yet been able to win that game. In both 2023 and 2024, they blew out their opponent in the Wild Card Round, and this year, it was the Los Angeles Chargers, who many thought were going to win that game.

As the Texans head into the 2025 NFL Offseason, they do need some reinforcements along the interior offensive line and also could use some help at wide receiver, as Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell went both with season-ending injuries.

CJ Stroud also regressed a bit, but part of me believes that the OL played a huge part in that, and the offense under former OC Bobby Slowik never seemed to be able to adapt to what was being thrown at them.

I would look for the Texans to make a huge leap into legitimate contention in 2025 with a new OC and some OL help. Stroud has proven himself to be a young star in the NFL, and this roster is quite loaded overall. They are eighth in our final power rankings.

7. Detroit Lions

If not for some insane defensive injuries, we could have been talking about the Detroit Lions playing in the Super Bowl. But not only did they go one-and-done in the playoffs, but they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, so the Lions are now all of a sudden a team to watch for regression in 2025.

The NFC North is also a very stacked division, so I would not just assume the Lions are going to win the division like they did in 2024. Jared Goff and the offense led the way and should still remain a problem, but the Lions could use another wide receiver and may also address their defensive line in the offseason as well.