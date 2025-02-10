NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

6. Los Angeles Rams

If not for some brutal injuries to begin the 2024 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Rams would have likely earned a higher seed in the NFC and could have made things very interesting. After a 1-4 start, LA still managed to finish the year 10-7, so all in all, it was a successful season.

However, recently, it was announced by the player himself that Cooper Kupp will be traded, so the Rams seem to want to move on and get younger at other positions. The future of Matthew Stafford, their star QB, could also be up in the air.

LA did remake their defensive line quite well over the last few drafts, and they could be angling toward doing the same thing with the WR and QB rooms in the coming seasons. The future of the LA Rams is going to be quite interesting to follow in the coming months. They come in at no. 6 in our final NFL power rankings.

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have not won multiple playoff games in a season since 2012 when they won the Super Bowl; it’s been that long. Something has to give at some point right? Lamar Jackson was frankly robbed of his third NFL MVP award, and the Ravens again enter an offseason failing to get over the hump.

They lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. It’s not clear what the Ravens may need to get over the hump. They have lost in the AFC Championship and AFC Divisional Round in the last two seasons.

But as long as Lamar Jackson hasn’t hit a wall, he’ll still have the Ravens in contention, as this team is clearly among the best in the NFL. They come in at no. 5 in our final NFL power rankings of the 2024 season.