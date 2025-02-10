NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

4. Washington Commanders

How about the Washington Commanders? Maybe the greatest rookie season ever in the NFL, Jayden Daniels helped turn this franchise around overnight and led the team to a whopping 14 wins and a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

At this point, Daniels is a borderline elite QB as he makes his way into his second year in the NFL. The Commanders will have a boatload of cap space to spend and draft picks to potentially swing some trades.

I mean, what is there to dislike about this franchise at the moment? The roster definitely needs more talent for them to get into that true contender status, but if this is how far they got in 2024, should we already pencil this team in the Super Bowl for 2025?

Hats off to the Washington Commanders - this franchise arrived in a big way in 2024 and is here to stay.

3. Buffalo Bills

Another year, another loss in the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have now fallen to the Chiefs in the 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 playoffs. That is flat-out insane. And in each year the Bills have lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs, KC has gone on to make the Super Bowl.

It is a huge issue, but it’s not clear what the Bills need to do differently to get over the hump. If you ask me, I actually believe they need to make an aggressive change with their head coach - Sean McDermott is a very good head coach, but he’s continually fallen short in the playoffs, and it is becoming a trend.

Am I crazy to think that Buffalo is in a dire enough situation to make a move like that? They won’t move on from McDermott, but shoot, what else are they going to do? The Bills did ‘win’ something this year, though, as QB Josh Allen controversially won the NFL MVP award, making it his first.

They come in at no. 3 in our final power rankings and are likely again going to be atop the AFC hierarchy in 2025, but will they ever get past the Kansas City Chiefs?