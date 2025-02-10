NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Talk about a total beatdown. In Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles got their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs, beating them by a final score of 40-22. It was easily one of the worst games for Patrick Mahomes in his career, regular and postseason.

Mahomes was running for his life and the Chiefs’ offense never really got in rhythm on offense. The Eagles’ defense was simply too suffocating, and even Philly’s offense had a ton of timely chunk plays. It’s back to the drawing board for GM Brett Veach, who really needs to figure out a left tackle situation, and the WR room needs more help.

The future of Travis Kelce is also probably up in the air, but the Chiefs also do not have a ton of money to spend in free agency. Kansas City failed to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and it’s clear that there is a reason why it’s never been done.

They are no. 2 in our final NFL power rankings, paving the way for the best team in the NFL this year.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The sweet revenge game in the form of a defensive masterclass from Vic Fangio. The Eagles also scored 40 points on the day and won their second Super Bowl since the 2017 NFL Season. Philly definitely silenced a ton of doubters in this one, and this is especially true for Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP.

The main objective now for the franchise is to try and keep the gang together for as long as possible. Philly does have some key free agents like Zack Baun and Milton Williams, so this is going to be an interesting offseason for the now two-time Super Bowl champion GM.

The Eagles came into this game simply wanting to win it more, and the roster talent was far too much for the Chiefs to stay with. It does feel like the Chiefs get too Mahomes-reliant at times. For the Eagles, though, they have top-notch contributors wherever you look.

Philadelphia is no. 1 in our final power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season.