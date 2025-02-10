NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

30. Tennessee Titans

It is safe to say that the Will Levis era has not worked out for the Tennessee Titans, and the team shockingly fired GM Ran Carthon a while ago, replacing him with Mike Borgonzi. With no clear-cut first overall QB available in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans may have to get creative to find their franchise passer, and there does seem to be a path forward where Levis earns the starting job in 2025.

The Titans could pursue someone like Sam Darnold, but Tennessee clearly does not have the infrastructure in place for Darnold to succeed if you ask me. Titans’ fans may have to deal with another lean year as the front office puts together a plan to right the ship.

For what it is worth, the 2026 NFL Draft does appear to be much stronger at QB. Tennessee comes in at no. 30 in our final NFL power rankings.

29. New England Patriots

Folks, please do not rule out the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Season. The team got rid of Jerod Mayo after just one year on the job, and while it may have not been a fair chance for Mayo, it was also clear that he wasn’t yet cut out to be a head coach in the NFL.

They brought back a familiar face in Mike Vrabel as the new head coach, and even Josh McDaniels is back in the mix as the offensive coordinator. New England seems to be building this thing the right way this time around.

Drake Maye now all of a sudden has the coaching structure in place to help him make a year two leap, but the Patriots’ roster does need a ton of help, so this process still might take multiple years. The Patriots come in at no. 29 in our final NFL power rankings of the 2024 season.