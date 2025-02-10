NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

26. New Orleans Saints

At some point, you wonder if the New Orleans Saints will finally hit the reset button and rebuild? This team is again in cap hell to the shock of no one, and it seems like Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be introduced as the Saints’ new head coach following Super Bowl LIX.

Moore should hopefully get a longer leash, as this rebuild is going to take some time. Mickey Loomis is still entrenched as the GM for some reason, and throughout this latest head coaching cycle, it became clear quite quickly that the Saints’ job was the least appealing among all vacancies.

They are 26th in our final NFL power rankings.

25. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers benching Bryce Young seemed to have helped. And all of a sudden, the team may have something substantive to build on for 2025 and beyond. It’s clear that the team needs more help with their pass rush and a true go-to weapon at wide receiver for Young. This is going to be a hugely crucial year for the QB, as if he can’t put it together in 2025, he is probably done as the starter with the Panthers.

The NFC South is also pretty open, and with the QB work that head coach Dave Canales has done with Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023, Young could be his next successful project. Their GM is Dan Morgan, who was quite active last offseason, and I would anticipate that he’ll be a lot more calculated in 2025.

Getting that no. 1 WR is going to be a top priority, and the pass rush as we said will look a lot different. The team may also look to address the secondary as well. Carolina comes in at no. 25 in our final power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season.