NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

22. Indianapolis Colts

I have idea what the Indianapolis Colts plan on doing at the QB position in 2025 - Anthony Richardson has been awful, period. And while I understand the ‘tools’ are there, Richardson is almost historically inefficient and just hasn’t taken any steps as a passer in the NFL.

The Colts have a rather solid roster - and it would be good enough to win the AFC South if they had a good QB, but GM Chris Ballard seemed to be playing games for years at the position, bringing in veterans like Carson Wentz, Philip Rivers, and Matt Ryan. None of them truly worked, so they finally had to draft someone, but Richardson was not a good college prospect and is an even worse pro.

Indy winning eight games in 2024 was a miracle - and they could be in line to again start Richardson in the 2025 NFL Season. The Colts are 22ndin our final NFL power rankings.

21. San Francisco 49ers

In another year where injuries were frequent, the San Francisco 49ers failed to even get back into the playoffs following their Super Bowl appearance in the 2023 NFL Season. Guys like Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey all missed time in 2024, and with the recent news that the team is open to trading Deebo Samuel, the Niners might be headed toward a bit of a roster retooling.

The big decision this team is going to have in the offseason is how much to pay Brock Purdy on a contract extension, as it’s clear that Purdy is not truly an elite QB and basically plays as well as his surroundings, which is not a quality of a franchise QB.

The Niners also hired Robert Saleh to be their defensive coordinator, so he’s back in the mix. Right now, the momentum would tell me that the Niners do want to run it back in 2025 but also want to work in building for the future. That may not be the best idea. In our final power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season, they come in at no. 21 and do have a lot of work to do this offseason.