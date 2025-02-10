NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

20. Atlanta Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins in free agency last year, the idea there was that he’d be able to right the ship for a few years, as Cousins has always been a good QB. After years of poor QB play, the Falcons thought they had their guy for a couple of seasons. Well, the 6-3 start seemed to indicate that, but it felt like Kirk Cousins declined in real-time.

So it does seem kind of amazing that they also took Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the move to sign Cousins and draft Penix was criticized, GM Terry Fontenot may have actually saved his job.

Atlanta is very talented on offense - they’ve got a strong offensive line, very good weapons, but do have a defense that needs some work. If Penix is a hit and shows some promise, the Falcons will shoot up these power rankings in 2025 and will be set up nicely for the future. Could they win the NFC South in 2025?

19. Dallas Cowboys

How about them Cowboys? In another lost season, Dallas was without QB Dak Prescott for a chunk of the year due to a hamstring injury. The team finished 7-10 on the year and decided to not bring head coach Mike McCarthy back, but instead making Brian Schottenheimer the head coach.

It feels like Jerry Jones again has no plan and is just operating the team like he’s a high schooler. It’s pretty brutal, honesty. Now to be fair, the Cowboys do have a talented roster and have hit on some draft picks in recent years, but offensively, they could use another offensive lineman, another wide receiver, and maybe even a bell-cow running back.

The NFC East also seems to be a very good division with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles leading the way. Dallas is firmly entrenched way down in the NFC hierarchy and it does not feel like they’re going anywhere worthwhile in 2025.

The Cowboys are the 19th-ranked team in our final power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season.